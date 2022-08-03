Kiwi music heavyweights L.A.B will perform at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium on February 4, with support from Black Seeds, Katchafire, Northland's Troy Kingi, Bailey Wiley and AACACIA.

Next Waitangi weekend is set to be a big one for Northland music lovers, with top NZ act L.A.B headlining a stellar line-up at Semenoff Stadium on the Saturday and UK reggae legend Ali Campbell bringing the songs of UB40 to Barge Park the following day.

With concerts being few and far between over the past few years due to Covid restrictions, Whangārei is set to get two huge gigs in one weekend, providing a much-needed panacea to Northland's music fans.

And that is on top of the usual Waitangi Day commemorations that will be held across the region over that weekend and the following Monday - Waitangi Day - and Tuesday.

On Saturday, February 4, L.A.B will bring its NZ Summer Regional Tour to Northland with a show at Semenoff Stadium, in Whangārei.

Joining L.A.B at the show will be the Black Seeds, Katchafire, Northland's Troy Kingi, Bailey Wiley and AACACIA.

It's the last show of the short tour so should have the bands in fine form for the finale at the stadium.

In their only NZ headline shows for summer 2022/23, these three shows from December to February will see L.A.B showcasing the best talent in Australasia.

The first show on December 30, sees L.A.B return to their hometown to perform at Wharepai Domain in Tauranga. Hastings sees L.A.B returning after their 2019 headline show to perform at the Tōmoana Showgrounds with special Australian guests Ocean Alley.

The run finishes on Waitangi weekend with the band heading to Northland for their first headline show at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium. Each show brings a festival-worthy line-up, bringing the summer vibes over one day.

Tickets for all shows are on sale at 9am Wednesday, August 10, with LayBuy available for all tickets.

These outdoor experiences will see L.A.B again bringing the full lighting and visual experience they have become known for, alongside their unmatched live show. With an ever expanding catalogue, these shows will see the band performing tracks that have made them a household name.

UB40 founding member Ali Campbell - here at Waitangi in 2018 - will perform at Whangārei's Barge Park showgrounds on February 5.

Meanwhile, the voice of some of reggae's biggest hits, Ali Campbell, will be bringing the sound of UB40 to New Zealand regions this summer.

Campbell, a founding member of the iconic British reggae band UB40, will be headlining his Here I Am tour in New Zealand, with shows scheduled for Palmerston North, Hastings, Hamilton and Whangārei, with a show at Barge Park on February 5.

As the voice behind UB40's worldwide hits such as Red Red Wine, Kingston Town, The Way You Do The Things You Do and Don't Break My Heart to name a few, Campbell is an artist loved across the generations.

Campbell will be supported on tour by Kiwi favourites The Feelers, Three Houses Down ft General Fiyah and the legendary Sir Dave Dobbyn.

Tickets for the Here I Am tour went go on sale on Wednesday, and are available at ticketspace.nz.

Promoters Glenn Meikle and Matthew Spratt are excited to be bringing Ali Campbell to New Zealand as a staple for a Kiwi summer.

"Kiwis have grown up listening to Ali Campbell so it's great to be able to provide some nostalgia for fans this summer," Meikle said.

"Ali Campbell is the iconic voice behind UB40 and there's nowhere else you'll get to hear it live this summer," Spratt said.