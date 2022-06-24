Ice skating at the Celtic Barn in Waipu. Video / Northern Advocate

Ice skating at the Celtic Barn in Waipu. Video / Northern Advocate

Northlanders began their Matariki celebrations on skates this long weekend at Waipū on Ice.

The event at Celtic Barn sold out for all public time slots on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Promote Waipū teamed up with the Whangārei District Council to offer Northlanders and visitors alike something new and to have fun, without breaking the bank.

On their Facebook page, Love Waipū said the state-of-the-art artificial ice rink event had "broken sales records for the ice-skating company".

Sessions with pupils from Waipū Primary School on Thursday, June 23, and the disabled community on Sunday morning, would be sponsored.

Promote Waipū chairman Graham Boult said the event was family-orientated fun for the community.

"It's good to see kids enjoying easy fun.

Peyton Andrews, 8, and Floriss Davies take a break on their support chairs. Photo / Tania Whyte

"There wasn't one tear."

Boult said it took two hours and 10 people to set up the portable, artificial ice rink, which was made out of 25kg panels.

"We had good assistance from the council and lots of sponsorship support."

The popularity of the icy event was widespread even outside of the small Waipū community.

"The spread of ticket buyers was from Auckland to the north of Whangārei, even Kaitaia."

The Pyle family on the ice. Israel, dad Joseph, Joshua, Levi, Ethan, and Caleb from One Tree Point. Photo / Tania Whyte

Joseph Pyle from One Tree Point said, "We saw it on Facebook and just thought it would be fun for the family."

The family snapped up tickets early about seven weeks ago, but didn't know it was an artificial ice rink.

"We came all dressed up in warm jackets but then we didn't need them."

Pyle's son Joshua said it was his third time ice skating and admitted he fell over four times in the rink.

Jess, Shelley and Luke Newey find the funny side of skating. Photo / Tania Whyte

Haley Reynes from One Tree Point said, "It's not very often you have ice in your backyard in Northland.

"It's nice to do something different."

Differenz owner Robin de Goeij is based in Waikato and it was the first time the event group had been to the area, but likely not the last.

"It has been very popular."

Goeij said every event had proved to be a hit, including curling with 64 people giving it a go on Thursday night.

"It caters for all ages.

Wheelchairs can go on the ice, and many of those in a wheelchair can wear skates and experience the sensation of the ice, Goeij said.

"It's literally for everyone, mum and dad can join in and a lot of time the kids are helping mum and dad."

Lennox Buchanan, 8, finds her feet on the rink. Photo / Tania Whyte

Otherwise, if skates can't be worn for any reason, shoe covers can be used to slide around in with the help of carers.

"It has 97 per cent the same glide as natural ice."

Goeij said the ice rink is in hot demand and booked out for the rest of the year, but he has his eyes set on Whangārei for a visit.