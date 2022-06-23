Rereata Makiha (front) said Matariki is a time to reflect on the previous year and plan ahead for the next. Photo / file

Northlanders gearing up to see the Matariki star cluster during this year's first-ever Matariki public holiday may have to adjust their sights on one or two different stars.

Renowned Māori astrologer and maramataka expert Rereata Makiha, who is from the Hokianga, said iwi on the west coast typically don't use Matariki as a marker for their celebrations.

"Two stars are prominent in the Hokianga – Rehua and Puanga – because you can't see Matariki from the west coast, it's very difficult," he said.

"It also rises late, about seven days after Puanga.

"That's why a lot of our people in the Hokianga have very little knowledge about Matariki, we leave that to those on the east coast."

Kiwis are getting set to celebrate the Māori new year today , the country's first public holiday that recognises te ao Māori.

Makiha (Ngāti Whakaheke, Te Aupōuri, Te Arawa) is one of six members of the Matariki Advisory Group who helped establish Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Act 2022.

The group will guide ongoing governments on the future dates for the Matariki holiday, in line with the Māori stellar and lunar calendars.

Makiha said Matariki - the Māori name for the cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades – is a time to reflect on the previous year and plan ahead for the next.

It's also a time to be thankful to the gods for the harvest, to feast and to share the bounty of the harvest with family and friends.

"It's a resetting of your goals, a shutting-down of the old year and planning what you're going to do for the next 12 months," he said.

"It's a time of renewal, first of all of shutting down stuff that's useless that you tried to get done in the last year but didn't. You put it to sleep and look at what you're going to do in the new year.

"It's a good time for growing food, to bring back old gardens, and plant kai to support the marae and feed whānau."

Generally, Māori acknowledge nine main stars in the group.

The stars within the cluster each bear a symbolic name with Matariki - connected to health and wellbeing - the mother to the other stars in the cluster.

Pōhutukawa is connected to those who have passed on; Tupuānuku is for food grown in the ground and Tupuārangi is connected to food from the sky; Waitī links to freshwater food and Waitā, saltwater food; Waipunarangi is connected to rain; Ururangi to the wind; and Hiwa-i-te rangi relates to your dreams and hopes for the year ahead.

However, in parts of the country where it's difficult to see the Matariki group, other stars are used to mark the new year.

The next important star near Matariki is called Puanga, which sits above the Matariki cluster.

Iwi from parts of the Far North and the South Island, along with Whanganui and Taranaki recognise Puanga.

Mahika said the best place to see the Matariki in Northland was before sunrise when the cluster would be faintly visible when looking towards the northeast horizon.

"When Matariki gets high enough it should be visible in another four days.

"But you need to go to the east coast or to a maunga that's high enough, like in Kaikohekohe.

"Puanga was visible earlier this week and will stay until the end of December. You need to be up high enough so you can see it.

"Rehua sets in the west at the same time Puanga rises in the east – they counterbalance."

Matariki is aligned with the maramataka, the traditional Māori lunar calendar used to guide planting, harvesting, fishing and hunting.

Mahika has been working with whānau in Northland, showing them how to use tohu (signs) from the sky, land and sea, such as the appearance of certain stars that mark the flowering of different trees and plants.

Earlier this year Mahika was named Senior New Zealander of the Year in the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year awards, for making a positive contribution to Aotearoa.