But with the Children’s Ward moving into a new space on the hospital campus, Te Kotuku, Radio Lollipop decided to push for a refresh of the programme.

It is actively looking for volunteers to be playmakers and will run an information session on September 14, followed by training.

Mackie said the programme runs just one evening a week at Whangārei but this could be easily extended if enough volunteers come forward.

A small amount of effort - even a simple card game - makes a huge difference for the children in hospital, she said.

“They are all facing this really tough stuff, that would be hard for even an adult.

Radio Lollipop volunteer co-ordinator Melanie Dykzeul and children's ward clinical nurse manager Jude Hapi say there are plenty of fun games and activities to help entertain the children. Photo / Denise Piper

“To give them this little moment of laughter and smiling, just that distraction from why they’re in hospital, is quite a powerful thing.”

Whangārei Hospital children’s ward has play specialists from Monday to Friday who educate and distract the young patients, said clinical nurse manager Jude Hapi.

But the Radio Lollipop team provide fun entertainment in the evening, often giving parents a much-needed break, she said.

“The kids just lap up that play and interaction - when they get adults wanting to play games, they love it.

“We can just hear the laughter.”

Radio Lollipop helps give a moment of fun and distraction for children stuck in hospital. Photo / Liz Inch

Whangārei Radio Lollipop volunteer co-ordinator Melanie Dykzeul agreed the programme is important for the whole whānau, who can be based throughout Northland.

“There can be lots of children from way up north who have only got mum here [in hospital] and she doesn’t get a break.

“They get to see their kid entertained after a whole day in their bed.”

Dykzeul said everyone has the ability to be a Radio Lollipop playmaker, they just need to unlock their ability to play.

Volunteers do not have to have young children: she sees “empty nesters” or those waiting for grandkids as having plenty to offer.

Those interested in volunteering must be at least 18, committed to attending regularly and pass a vetting process, including a police background check.

For more information, go to tinyurl.com/268tvw9m or contact Volunteering Northland.

