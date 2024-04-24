The Te Kotuku extension at Whangārei Hospital was officially opened on Friday.

The extension of maternity services at Whangārei Hospital is finally complete and is expected to be operational next month.

The vertical expansion of the maternity building, Te Kotuku, at the hospital campus is part of a $49.5 million programme of “critical capacity works”.

On Friday, Minister of Health Shane Reti officially opened the facility’s newest additions, a children’s ward, neonatal unit and a laboratory.

Health New Zealand Group director of operations Alex Pimm said the new extension was the beginning of creating a parent, tamariki and pēpi health hub.

He added that the new laboratory was built in line with the Whangārei Hospital master plan.

“It is connected to and provides services across the existing buildings and will eventually be connected to the new hospital build.

“The lab also includes a number of automated machines so that our technicians and scientists can focus their time on more complex work.”

Minister Reti was given a tour of the facility and was impressed with the state-of-the-art medical laboratory on the second floor, as well as the addition of a 10-cot neonatal unit, a 22-bed paediatric ward and four-bed paediatric acute assessment units on the first floor.

“This is a wonderful development for the public as this helps to lift our health game in Northland,” Reti said.

“What I like about the facility is that it has been designed to ensure the needs of young families and staff are met.

“Also, the incorporation of the molecular suite on the laboratory floor, I’m told, will enable our preparedness for high sensitivity of infectious agents which has been critical in our fight against COVID-19,” the minister said.

From left: Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti, registered nurse Edhen Church, Mackenzie Campbell, 10, and registered nurse Joiemaia Lubrica combine to open the new facility.

Pimm said the facility also has a well-resourced playroom, and children’s ward play specialists were available during the week to support children during their hospital stays.

He said a new Child Health Centre –Tira Ora was expected to be completed in 2026. It is being constructed adjacent to Te Kotuku.

Currently, 10 paediatricians work with the service and hold outpatient clinics at the Child Health Centre in Whangārei and throughout hospitals in Te Tai Tokerau.

Reti said the extension and ongoing developments will now attract and develop a strong health workforce, which was a plus for the region.

He felt the moment of officially opening the facility was a “circle of life” coming to a completion.

He recalled it was eight years ago when he was involved in the opening of the Te Kotuku building when it just had a ground floor and the shell of an extra floor.

This time, he was joined by a special guest, 10-year-old Mackenzie Campbell, during the ribbon cutting.

Campbell has been the face of the Whangārei Children’s Ward Refurbishment fundraising campaign, which the Northland Community Foundation manages on behalf of HNZ.

To date, $257,000 has been raised, which has allowed the team to purchase much of the additional medical equipment, toys and games to help children stay calm during treatments and provide an enjoyable experience.

Pimm said hospital staff move into the children’s ward and neonatal unit this May. Laboratory staff are expected to start their operations in early June.

