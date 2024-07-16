Police have released releasing an image of the black Nissan Pathfinder SUV, with the registration EPW244.

Investigations into a gunshot incident that left a Whangārei grandma traumatised have led police to recover a vehicle allegedly used by suspected offenders.

Police are now seeking more information on its prior movements.

Police were called following a report of shots fired at a Collingwood Street property after 4 am on July 13.

Officers said a woman, in her 70s, was left “shaken”, and lucky to survive the gunshots that damaged the inside of her home.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton said they have now recovered a black Nissan Pathfinder SUV, with the registration EPW244 that was allegedly used during the incident.