Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: This summer's abundance of kikuyu grass is the stuff of nightmares

4 minutes to read
Kikuyu grass has given Vaughan Gunson a headache this summer. Photo / NZME

Kikuyu grass has given Vaughan Gunson a headache this summer. Photo / NZME

Vaughan Gunson
By
Vaughan Gunson

Northern Advocate columnist.

OPINION

I've had nightmares about kikuyu grass this summer. Those tendrils reaching out underneath the fence line were snaking their way into my brain, infiltrating my dreams.

At the height of the hot, damp weather

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.