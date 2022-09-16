Vaughan Gunson: The Sumerian rulers had the right idea

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall. New Zealanders will get a one-off public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

OPINION

When the kings of the ancient Sumerians died or were overthrown by a rival, it was customary for a time to cancel debts for citizens.

This was like a society reset. A necessary one in these early days of farming and civilisation, when the cultural memory of a more egalitarian community still lingered.

Some 4500 years ago, in the land that's now modern-day Iraq, debt and early forms of money were then relatively new, as was control or ownership of land.

In these centralised economies, Sumerian peasant farmers could get into difficulty and incur debt. If it got unpayable, they might be forced to hand over land to creditors or the state. Often then having to sell themselves or family members into slavery.

A drought, declining yields, invasion by another regional power, raids by nomads, or high taxes, could all see a peasant family's fortunes and status in society plummet.

Meanwhile, those lucky or in a position to play the system could amass a greater share of wealth.

The problem was, hierarchy and inequality weren't good for society's morale. When there are winners and losers, what reason do the losers have for sticking around to defend the winners from an invading army or nomad raiders?

Some might prefer to join the nomads or engage in some banditry instead.

Hence the practice of cancelling debts when a new monarch came to power. It was a practical way of maintaining the allegiance of commoners to the state and to the privileged hierarchy at its centre.

I tell this tale from the ancient world because there are parallels with today.

Within countries and between countries, we have a problem of inequality. Wealth disparities have only grown since the Covid pandemic hit.

In many countries, personal debt is worryingly high. Young people who don't have well-off parents are feeling aggrieved.

Inequality is stoking political tensions in every country, whether mature democracies or oligarchal states like Russia and China.

And it's contributing to military tensions between nations. Because rather than deal with the inequalities, one response is to try and unite a country by drumming up nationalism or even starting a war.

This is the world in which New Zealand might start looking at constitutional change. There will be different ideas about what we should do and at what speed.

But regardless of who our head of state is or whether one is even needed, shared allegiance to the state is undermined by inequality.

The Sumerian rulers understood this. That's why when one monarch died and a new one ascended the throne, they tried to heal society by cancelling debts.

The goal was to restore some equality (and political stability) which had been eroded in the previous years.

Skip forward a few millennia. On September 26, New Zealanders will get a one-off public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A surprising move in these supposedly modern times.

Yet I see a link to those attempts in the past to unite a citizenry after the death of a monarch. The Government has been smart (some might say calculating) in realising the opportunity.

I'm sure many would prefer their debts were cancelled, like in Sumerian times, but will take the paid holiday.

Though word is, if Matthew Hooton writing in the NZ Herald can be believed, Labour is considering cancelling student loan debt as its big election year promise.

In the United States, President Biden already has plans to cancel $10,000 worth of student debt for low-to-middle income borrowers.

At least some in ruling circles understand that you can't have a functional society when citizens are overburdened with debt and wealth inequalities are left to grow unchecked.

The vast stretch of time and geography between an ancient Middle Eastern civilisation ruled by kings and modern New Zealand seems, on the face of it, enormous. It's tempting to think we share nothing in common with those people and their attempts at state management.

And yet old problems persist, giving rise to the demand for old solutions.