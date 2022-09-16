Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: The Sumerian rulers had the right idea

Vaughan Gunson
By
4 mins to read
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall. New Zealanders will get a one-off public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

OPINION
When the kings of the ancient Sumerians died or were overthrown by a rival, it was customary for a time to cancel debts for citizens.

This was like a society reset. A necessary one in

