Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: Get Back - Beatles epic well worth the eight-hour watch

5 minutes to read
The full performance of the Beatles playing on the roof of the Apple Corps building on Savile Row, London, is sensational.

The full performance of the Beatles playing on the roof of the Apple Corps building on Savile Row, London, is sensational.

Vaughan Gunson
By
Vaughan Gunson

Northern Advocate columnist.

If you're a big fan of John, Paul, George, and Ringo, you've no doubt paid your fee to Disney+ and been watching Sir Peter Jackson's epic eight-hour documentary of a month in a life.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.