Northland sterile sciences technician Steve believes a recent report by the Employment Relations Authority could be a game-changer in negotiations between DHBs and PSA. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland sterile sciences technician Steve believes a recent report by the Employment Relations Authority could be a game-changer in negotiations between DHBs and PSA. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After nearly 18 months of negotiations, talks between district health boards and trades union Public Service Association (PSA) are spearheading toward a 24-hour strike which could see up to 342 Northland health staff withdraw work.

Anaesthetic technicians, oral health therapists, alcohol and drug clinicians, and sterile sciences technicians are among the approximately 70 different professions hoping to put pressure on DHBs across the country in a plea for better pay.

After months of fruitless negotiations, the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) released a report with recommendations on the allied health workers' industrial dispute to the union and the DHBs.

While the report is confidential at this stage, Northland sterile sciences technician Steve – who did not want to be fully named – believes it could be a game-changer should the DHBs honour the recommendations.

Steve is part of the PSA's negotiation team. If the DHBs agreed to the ERA recommendations, the PSA delegation would take the bargaining deal to their members for a vote, he said.

"The negations have been going very slowly. The DHBs started off with a very low offer which was just insulting. They are not treating us fairly and with respect."

He said the national minimum wage had overtaken the salary steps the DHBs offered PSA members.

"There are not a lot of incentives for us to stay at the DHB. After 12 years in my role, I could earn more as a shift manager at KFC."

He said many of his colleagues were leaving because jobs at fast food chains or Bunnings earned them better pay.

As a sterile sciences technician, Steve keeps clinical equipment germ-free – an important role in every hospital.

"You can't have an operation or have a baby without the sterilising crew," he said.

"If we don't do our job correctly patients could end up with infections that could kill someone. We are vital."

Keriana Brooking, Hawke's Bay District Health Board CEO and spokeswoman for DHBs on negotiation matters. Photo / Warren Buckland

PSA had planned a strike in early March however the DHBs took matters to the Employment Court which put an end to any strike actions.

Steve believed the DHBs had no leg to stand on if they wanted to press ahead with another injunction as the Covid outbreak has slowed down since.

The strike is planned for May 16.

Meanwhile, the Northland DBH stressed that their allied health workforce "is highly valued and critical to the continued delivery of healthcare services for our community", Pip Zammit, director of scientific, technical and allied health said.

"Northland DHB recognises the legal right of PSA members to strike in support of their current pay negotiations, and that individual PSA members may elect to participate in that action.

"Where elective and other community services need to be deferred, Northland DHB will be notifying patients directly," Zammit said.

"Acute and emergency services will be available during the strike. If someone does need urgent hospital care, they shouldn't delay getting help."

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Keriana Brooking and spokeswoman for the DHBs on PSA negation matters said the ERA recommendations could settle the dispute.

"DHBs are reviewing the recommendations with urgency and hope to finalise a formal offer of settlement for PSA members to consider as soon as possible.

"We have agreed on some substantive improvements for this workforce in bargaining and appreciate the ERA's assistance which provides a way to approach the outstanding matters."

Brooking agreed that the pay for the workforce was low.

"We acknowledge bargaining has been protracted and both PSA members and DHBs have been waiting for some time.

"DHBs still hope to prevent further action and that the offer being finalised now will result in the lifting of the strike action."