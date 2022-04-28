Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Mahitahi Hauora to charge GPs for services

4 minutes to read
Mahitahi Hauora will start charging member GP practices for services under a new model. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Larger GP practices in Northland will end up paying tens of thousands of dollars if they opt to access the services of Mahitahi Hauora after the embattled primary health entity outlined plans to charge for

