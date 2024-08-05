Whatuwhiwhi’s Harrison whānau were the recipients of the 100th water tank delivered by Tupu Plumbing on July 25.

Māmā of seven, Ngaire Harrison, said they were very grateful for their new 30,000-litre water tank, which would be a “godsend” for summer.

“We built our own whare (house) and are self-sustainable, but this tank has really helped us financially because we were having to decide between building a new roof or getting a new water tank,” she said.

“We’re always having to fill our tanks during summer, especially when we have whānau coming to stay, so this will make a real difference and take the stress off this year. It was also awesome to see the rangatahi doing this mahi and we take our hats off to the boys for helping people- it’s the full spectrum of aroha and manaakitanga at its finest.”

For the tauira, Tupu Plumbing has not only provided a work-based pathway to deliver long-term employment outcomes, but has strengthened their knowledge of te ao Māori, sense of identity and most importantly, confidence in themselves.

Tauira Gabe Wharekawa said he’d always wanted to get a trade but had found it difficult to get a foot in the door previously.

Wharekawa said joining Tupu Plumbing had meant he was now on the way to fulfilling his dreams of having a trade.

“Before joining Tupu, I wasn’t doing much, I was just staying at home,” he said.

“During my time with Tupu Plumbing I’ve learned to work as a team and to become more reliable, so once I graduate, I’m hoping to continue on this pathway. Anyone thinking of joining, I think they should apply because it’s a good experience and a great opportunity.”

Tupu Plumbing works with local industry and training providers to deliver a tailored curriculum to support local rangatahi (young people) with education, training, cultural capability and work opportunities.

By the end of the programme the tauira will have completed a Level 2 Building Construction and Allied Trades (BCATS) certificate and a Limited Credit Programme (LCP) that aligns with the Level 4 Plumbing, Drainlaying, and Gas Certificate. Tupu Plumbing is now seeking expressions of interest for six new tauira to join the next 12-month programme due to start on October 14.

Tupu Plumbing Kaiwhakahaere and Te Rūnanga nui o Te Aupōuri incoming CEO Tipene Kapa-Kingi said it was clear to see the development of the rangatahi, not only through work skills learned through Tupu Plumbing, but in terms of getting to know who they are as Māori.

He encouraged anyone thinking of joining to get in touch.

“He mea nui te wai māori he whāngai oranga mō ngā whānau, e tika ana ina hore te wai kua mate rawa atu te tangata. Ko te pai o Tupu, e kōkiri ana i te kaupapa kia nawhe te wai ki ngā whānau puta atu i Te Hiku, mā roto tonu i taua kōkiritanga e whai pūkenga ana ngā tauira nei, e ao! (Water is a source of life for whānau, the truth is without water, humankind will suffer. The benefit of Tupu is that it is delivering part of this project to provide sufficient water to families all around Te Hiku, and via their delivery they also gain skills and qualifications),” he said.

Tauira can be unemployed, receiving an MSD benefit, school leavers or employed, looking for a pathway to trade training.

Anybody interested should contact their MSD representative, or email their CV direct to hr@teaupouri.iwi.nz or Justine.p@teaupouri.iwi.nz. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview for one of the six places.



