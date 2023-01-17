Members of the 28th Māori Battalion march up Nias Track to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in 1940. Now, descendants of Northland members of the battalion can get unclaimed medals for their ancestors.

The families of Northland 28th Māori Battalion members can now claim the war medals their whānau famously earned fighting in World War II but did not receive.

Relations of the battalion’s A Company (Northland) members can apply for the medals at two events this week in Whangārei and Kaitāia. The first is on January 18 at the A Company Whare Maumahara, 40-46 Herekino St from 4pm, then the following day at the Kaitāia RSA from midday.

Anyone wishing to apply must fill out the New Zealand Military Medals application form and show their link to the battalion soldier, either through a birth, death and/or marriage certificate. Documents showing whakapapa to the soldier will not be accepted by the army.

The 569 crosses in the Field of Remembrance at Waitangi Treaty Grounds - for the 2022 Anzac Day commemorations - represent soldiers from the 28th Māori Battalion who were killed in action and buried overseas.

In the case of multiple applications for one soldier’s medals, they will be granted to the person with the closest relationship to the soldier. Priority is given to a soldier’s wife, followed by children, siblings, grandchildren, grandnieces and nephews.

Anyone unable to provide the necessary documents to prove their relationship with the soldier will need to let organisers know when they apply.

The army plans to honour the soldiers and their whānau with medal ceremonies in the near future. Applicants will be notified when dates and venues are confirmed.

The A Company (Northland) soldiers with unclaimed medals are:

Richard Albert; Frederick Anderson; Richard Athelstan Angel; Henry Ashby; Harry Astle; John Bunyan; Ponaute Busby; William Matthew Clark; Francis Davis; Harry Tuhoe De La Croix; Wiremu Wi Edmonds; Michael Frost; Kingi Gilbert; Horore Hakaraia; Charles James Hall; Himi Harawira; Frank Harris; Hemara Hemara; Ngapua Henare; Tame Henare; Panapa Hepi; William Heremaia; Charles Hohaia; Waata Thomas Ihimaera; Henry Pango Johnny; Philip Kelly; Hone Kingi; Paul King Latimer; David Makoare; Piripi Mare; John Henry McDonald; Billy McGee; John (Jack) Morunga; William Munday; William Murray; Tapihana Paraone; Peter Peti; Rangi Phillips; William Phillips; Abraham Pirihi; Benjamin Maurice Pirihi; George Willard Pirihi; George Pitman; Kina Pongia; Wirimu Pure; Toute Puru; Richard Ranga; Heemi Rapata; Arthur Rata; Paate Rewiri; Kia Rika; Frank Skinner; Peter Smith; Brown Stanley; Wati Taua; David Te Paa; Gus Te Rore; Robert Tito; Adam Matthew Tomuri; David Horris Wade; Robin Waerea; Isaac Waitai; Brown Walters; Frederick (Pana) Walters (aka Wataria); George Watene; Hani Watene; Jack Wikaira; William Pomare Tauri; and Atanatiu Te Puni.

For more information and to get the application form, visit: www.tematalaw.co.nz/war-medals.