Two Northland Rescue Helicopters responded to a head-on crash on State Highway 10 at Cable Bay. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Four people have been injured — two of them seriously — in a head-on crash at Cable Bay in the Far North.

The accident occurred just before 7pm on Monday on State Highway 10, near the intersection with Thompson Pl.

Mangonui fire chief Mark Donnelly said volunteer firefighters extricated two patients, with hydraulic cutting equipment needed to free one of them.

Both vehicles, a small car and a people-mover or minivan, came to rest in the centre of the road and the highway had to be closed to allow emergency services to work safely.

There were two people in each vehicle, with three initially deemed to be in a serious condition and one moderate.

Volunteers from Kaitaia Fire Brigade prepared a helicopter landing zone at Taipā Rugby Club.

SH10 remained closed for more than two hours while the injured were taken away and the scene cleared.

A spokesman for Hato Hone St John said two helicopters, two ambulances and one manager responded.

Two people were airlifted to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition and two patients were transported to Kaitaia Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

A police investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.