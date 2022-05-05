Two people were arrested after police caught up with the stolen vehicle. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested after a stolen car sped through Whangārei, driving dangerously.

Earlier today police responded to reports of a car being broken into in Vinery Lane at 12.30pm by two males, a police spokesperson confirmed.

A number of sirens were heard around town as police were alerted to a car driving in a dangerous manner on Riverside Dr shortly after.

The offenders then drove northbound along Hatea Dr.

Police finally caught up with the offending vehicle on Jordan Valley Rd in Hikurangi, where the vehicle was doing burnouts, according to a member of the public who alerted police.

"Police have attended and taken two people into custody without incident," a police spokesperson said.