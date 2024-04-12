New Zealand Biosecurity Awards Supreme Award winners Viki Heta and Arana Rewha, with MPI Director-General Ray Smith and Biosecurity New Zealand Deputy Director-General Stuart Anderson.

New Zealand Biosecurity Awards Supreme Award winners Viki Heta and Arana Rewha, with MPI Director-General Ray Smith and Biosecurity New Zealand Deputy Director-General Stuart Anderson.

Partners in biosecurity Viki Heta (Ngā Hāpu o Te Rāwhiti and Ngāti Kuta rāua Ko Patukeha) and Arana (Rana) Rewha were honoured for their work in biosecurity in New Zealand.

Heta and Rewha are this year’s Biosecurity Awards Supreme winners for their work in fighting caulerpa seaweed and also championing the eradication of Sika deer.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said strong biosecurity was vital and underpinned New Zealand’s economy, flora and fauna.

“Rana’s in-depth knowledge of local ocean currents and hydrology is helping response teams to identify and target their efforts to prevent further spread of this destructive seaweed in Northland Te Tai Tokerau.”

Hoggard added that their work in the eradication of Sika deer in Russel Forest and Ngaiotonga Scenic Reserve led to a 20-year forest health plan to restore the health and biodiversity of the area.

“The New Zealand Biosecurity Awards celebrate inspiring and diverse biosecurity champions who are making significant contributions to biosecurity in New Zealand.”

Hoggard said this year’s finalists and winners represent a high calibre of New Zealanders who are leading efforts to protect our way of life and our unique environment for future generations.

“I’d like to congratulate to all our winners and finalists in this year’s New Zealand Biosecurity Awards and thank them for their ongoing commitment to biosecurity and their communities.”