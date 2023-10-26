Kaipara District Council is looking for people to run the Glinks Gully Campground, above

Ever wanted to run a campground on Northland’s stunning coast?

If so Kaipara District Council is calling for expressions of interest to run campgrounds at Glinks Gully and Kellys Bay. The Glinks Gully Campground is on the Tasman Sea side of the Pouto Peninsula, while Kellys Bay Campground is on the Kaipara harbour side of the peninsula.

The council said sand, surf and sun are the stuff of classic Kiwi holidays and many memories have been made at beach campgrounds over the years.

Now it’s time for others to take up the beach lifestyle the campgrounds offer.

Glinks Gully and Kellys Bay campgrounds have both closed after the previous managers left.

Kaipara District Council manages campgrounds and is testing the water to see how much interest there might be from members of the public to manage and operate the campgrounds.

The small boutique campgrounds are on the west coast of Kaipara District. Situated along the beautiful and expansive Ripiro Beach, Glinks Gully is a prime fishing spot with tons of space for keen surfers too. There is plenty of opportunity to develop the campground into something truly special.

Kellys Bay is part way down Pouto Peninsula, a calm oasis opening into Kaipara Harbour and one of Northland’s best kept secrets. The soon-to-be completed wharf at Pouto Point opens the area up to potential Auckland visitors and options to expand offerings.

“If you’re a people person, who likes a relaxed lifestyle and loves the feeling of sand under your feet, check out the Expression of Interest to manage and operate the Kellys Bay and Glinks Gully campgrounds on the Kaipara District Council website,” the council said.

About the campgrounds:

Glinks Gully is located beside a magnificent stretch of the Tasman coast. A traditional country campground nestled into a plateau above the bay. Stunning west coast sunsets and an excellent spot to fish are why this is a hidden gem of the Kaipara.

There are 10 powered and 13 non-powered sites, hot water showers and flush toilets. In the sheltered kitchen and dining area there are three fridges, a microwave and two electric hobs. There’s plenty of seating around three large undercover picnic tables.

Kellys Bay campsite is on the beachfront with a playground at the entrance. It’s a little remote, 50 kilometres south of Dargaville, and basic, which is part of its charm. There are 14 powered sites and 10 non-powered sites, water taps, but no showers and clean long-drop toilets.

Expression of interest applications for Kellys Bay and Glinks Gully Campgrounds can be found at kaipara.govt.nz.



