Stolen property worth $6000 was recovered, and two young people arrested after a burglary in Whau Valley. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested and stolen property recovered after a commercial burglary in Whangārei overnight.

Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton, Whangārei area prevention manager, said police received a report of a burglary at a store on Western Hills Dr, Whau Valley, shortly before 1am.

"Police responded and located two people who were taken into custody without incident," he said.

"Stolen property worth approximately $6000 was also recovered."

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, who are due to appear in the Youth Court, are assisting police with enquiries into several other commercial burglaries, Stainton said.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police cannot rule out further charges being laid."

Stainton asked anyone with information to contact police on 105, quoting 220630/1986.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, he added.

Police did not name the shop that was burgled.