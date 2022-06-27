The store front of Kathmandu Whangārei remains boarded up on Monday after a ram raid on Saturday night. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Two Northland stores were ram raided over the weekend, police say. Kathmandu Whangārei was ram raided on Saturday which resulted in the front of the store being boarded up. Police reported a vehicle was used to force entry to the business at 10.15pm on James Street. An unknown number of offenders stole items before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle. Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing, including reviewing available CCTV footage. Police confirmed they received a report of a ram raid at the Torpedo7 Whangārei store in Okara Shopping Centre, at 3.15am on Sunday. A vehicle had attempted to gain entry into the store by driving through the front doors. Anyone with any information on the ram raids can contact police on 105, quoting file number 220625/5214 or they can ring anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

DHB Covid survey under way

A survey seeking to understand how well the Covid-19 Care in the Community support system is performing for those isolated at home is open until Friday, July 1. Northland DHB has launched the survey to capture what people found helpful, what could be done better, and whether information, resources and support have been practical. Anyone with ideas to improve the level of support is encouraged to have their say. The short survey can be conducted on a mobile phone or device and is available at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-support-survey-have-your-say/ .

Tuke, Burling speak out

Northland's Blair Tuke and fellow sailor Peter Burling presented a commitment of more than 120 leading sportspeople and ocean communities at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon on Monday. The Live Ocean Voices for a Healthy Ocean declaration was presented to UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for the Ocean, Ambassador Thomson. Tuke said they are encouraging people to step up and use their voice to champion the protection of the ocean by starting conversations and sharing knowledge with their communities.

FB group set up to save kai

A Facebook group has been set up to encourage Whangārei locals to share whatever their

garden has to offer. "Māra kete – Whangārei" has been created to help the community have access to free fresh fruit and vegetables with the cost-of-living soaring. Those who have an over-flowing fruit or vegetable tree can prevent kai from rotting on the ground by joining the group and sharing their harvest.

'Earth Village' open day

The "Earth Village" being built on the outskirts of Puketi Forest by a Korean spiritual leader is holding a community open day on July 2 to celebrate its sixth anniversary. Visitors will be taken on a bush walk and a beginners' mindfulness workshop. The free event, at 1112 Pungaere Rd, starts at 9.30am and runs to 1pm. Anyone keen to take part should bring lunch, water, sturdy footwear, warm clothes and a rain jacket. Numbers are limited; go to earthvillage.simplybook.me/v2/ to book a place. Earth Village is the brainchild of Ilchi Lee, who has been based in Kerikeri since about 2016.

Clarification

The enrolment circumstances of the Whanāu Ora Community clinic in Kāeo have changed since the article 'Stuck without a doctor' was published yesterday's Advocate. Unfortunately a lack of doctor coverage - due to GPs off sick or on leave - has meant the clinic has stopped enrolments for approximately a month.