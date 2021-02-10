Tumble at Kerikeri's Rainbow Falls sparks major rescue operation

Emergency services - including Fire, St John Ambulance, Police, Far North Search and Rescue and the Northland Rescue Helicopter - descended on Rainbow Falls to rescue a man with a broken leg. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A fall at Kerikeri's Rainbow Falls which left a man in cold water with a broken leg for almost 90 minutes sparked a major rescue operation yesterday.

The drama began just after 2pm when it is thought a group of holidaymakers were climbing around the rocks to a cavern behind the falls.

The rocks are slippery at the best of times but were treacherous in yesterday's rain.

One member of the group, a 33-year-old man, fell on to rocks further below and broke a femur.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter approaches Rainbow Falls to winch an injured man to safety. Photo / Supplied

A St John spokesman said the man's companions supported him, partly on the rocks and partly in the water, until help came.

First to arrive was the Kerikeri Fire Brigade with several firefighters getting into the cold water to hold the injured man out of it.

He could be reached only by swimming across the pool at the bottom of the falls.

Police, St John Ambulance and Far North Search and Rescue volunteers were also called out.

A St John medic joined the other rescuers in the water to check the man's condition and apply first aid.

Due to the difficult access the Northland Rescue Helicopter was also called out.

The man was placed in a stretcher basket and winched into the helicopter as it hovered above the falls.

The man was flown to Whangārei Hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

He was also suffering mild hypothermia after spending almost 90 minutes in the water.

The spokesman said it was a great example of different agencies working together to carry out a rescue.