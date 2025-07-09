During an interview with the Northern Advocate in 2023, Frankie’s mum Hannah said her daughter was “an incredibly strong little girl”.

“ ... You wouldn’t pick her from a crowd for having been so unwell through her childhood.”

Hannah said it had been challenging as Frankie grew older.

“The challenge is with a 3-year-old that they don’t understand what’s going on. The challenge with a 9-year-old is that they do.”

Frankie had been part of a revolutionary treatment as part of her cancer battle, including CAR-T cell therapy at Queensland Children’s Hospital.

Dad Dylan and brother Leo both donated bone marrow too, which contributed to Frankie’s continuous and at times successful fight against the disease.

Frankie’s family were her biggest supporters. In 2023 and 2024, they took part in the Step Up Sky Tower Challenge under the name Team Frankie.

They aimed in both years to raise money towards support and research for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ. In July last year, they raised $30,000.

The One Tree Point School pupil had a long list of favourite hobbies. Among them were swimming, netball, art, singing and dancing.

The school posted a tribute to Frankie.

“With heavy hearts, we share the sad news of the passing of Frankie Whitehead,” it wrote.

“Frankie was a much-loved member of our school whānau, and will be remembered for her bubbly personality, love of learning, and the joy she brought to those around her.

“Her absence will be deeply felt by us all.”

The school organised a memorial space for anyone wanting to leave an item in Frankie’s honour.

“Whether you’re a friend, neighbour, whānau member, classmate or stranger, you’re warmly welcome to visit, sit quietly, reflect, and share your memories.”

A celebration of her life was held at Marsden Bay Yacht Club yesterday.

Attendees were asked to wear soft and bright-coloured clothing, “to reflect the light Frankie brought into our lives”.

