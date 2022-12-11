The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is conducting an inquiry into this crash between a truck and train in Whangārei on Wednesday, and want to hear from anybody who witnessed or has footage of the collision.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is officially looking into a collision between a truck and a train which occurred in Whangārei last week.

As part of their inquiry, the commission has appealed for any eyewitnesses or people with footage of the crash to come forward.

Police were called to the intersection of Fertilizer Rd and Port Rd about 2.40pm on Wednesday where a train and truck had collided, knocking a flatbed carriage from the track and tipping over the truck’s trailer.

The Advocate understands the train was travelling towards the port when the truck passed through the railway crossing. The back carriage reportedly clipped the truck’s trailer unit.

Police confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries in the collision. Port Rd remained open, but Fertilizer Rd was blocked for a while as emergency services responded.

TAIC chief investigator of accidents Naveen Mathew Kozhuppakalam said the commission was sending two investigators to Whangārei to examine the circumstances of the crash.

“The investigation team have expert knowledge of train operations, engineering and maintenance. Their initial work will include inspecting the locomotive and locating the bus, mapping the site, examining rail systems and vehicles, seeking any electronically recorded data, and obtaining maintenance records.”

The investigators will interview the drivers and operators of the truck and the train, other staff, and any witnesses to the accident.

TAIC opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have or are likely to have significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

Kozhuppakalam said they wanted to hear from anyone who may have footage of the crash, either on their vehicle’s dash-cam or on the CCTV of businesses in the area.

Anyone with footage of the collision, or anyone who witnessed it, should contact TAIC as soon as possible – the best way is via email: info@taic.org.nz.

“We are also interested in video footage of other near-misses at that level crossing,” he said.

The commission has made a number of recommendations in recent years relating to the safety of heavy goods vehicles at unprotected level crossings.



