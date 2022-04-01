The Hilux is also the most frequently stolen car in Canterbury and the West Coast. Photo / NZME

The Toyota Hilux is Northland's most stolen vehicle, according to the latest data from AMI Insurance.

There is more bad news for Hilux owners, as most never get their stolen utes back, with a recovery rate of just 30 per cent.

Nationally, the Mazda Demio is most stolen car, but unlike the Hilux, 94 per cent of Demios are recovered. The average across all car models is 70 per cent.

AMI's executive general manager of claims, Wayne Tippet, said alarms, immobilisers and steering wheel locks were useful tools to help prevent theft.

"It's good to be aware of some simple things you can do to reduce your risk, particularly if you own one of the models more likely to be stolen.



"Our claims data shows that many cars are parked out on the street or outside someone else's property for the night when they are stolen."

There had been an increase recently in the number of vehicles being stolen to use in ram raids and other criminal activity, he said.

Tippett also suggested parking in a well-lit area, under a streetlight, if it was necessary to park on the street. He advised parking on a garage or on a driveway if possible.

The value of second-hand cars has risen due to supply chain disruptions and an increase in the cost of parts, Tippet said, meaning vehicles could be worth more than they were insured for.

"We're strongly encouraging car owners to check whether the value they have insured their car for still matches its current market value, in the event that it is stolen and never recovered or is recovered but is a total loss."

The Hilux is also the most frequently stolen car in Canterbury and the West Coast, but the Nissan Tiida is most stolen in Auckland.

The most frequently stolen vehicle in each region:



• Northland – Toyota Hilux

• Auckland – Nissan Tiida

• Waikato – Mazda Atenza

• Taranaki – Mazda Demio

• Bay of Plenty – Mazda Demio

• East Coast – Mazda Atenza

• Manawatu – Mazda Atenza

• Hawke's Bay – Mazda Demio

• Wairarapa – Ford Courier

• Wellington – Mazda Demio

• Nelson – Mazda Demio

• West Coast – Toyota Hilux

• Canterbury – Toyota Hilux

• Otago – Mazda Demio

• Southland – Mazda Demio