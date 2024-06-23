Whangārei's top building apprentice Jayden Hudson-Owen, 18, says being a building apprentice means he gets to do something different every day, as well as work outside.

Whangārei’s top building apprentice says taking up a trade is a great option for people like him who struggled at school due to a learning disorder.

Jayden Hudson-Owen, 18, said he is proud of how far he has come, representing Whangārei in the national Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge last week.

The former Whangārei Boys’ High School student said with dyslexia and ADHD, he didn’t really like school.

However, in Year 12 he enrolled in a Gateway programme through school, which gave him an introduction to the trades one day a week.

Having loved building things before he could even walk, Jayden excelled applying his practical skills to an everyday problem and he was quickly offered a BCITO apprenticeship and a job with HC Builders in 2022.

“I like doing something different every day - being outside and doing something with my hands,” he said.

This year, he was encouraged to test his skills in the Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge by his BCITO training adviser Josh Gwilliam and current employer at C J Building Services, Craig Pollard.

Jayden said the day before the Whangārei competition in April, he almost talked himself out of entering, but his boss managed to calm his nerves and encourage him to give it a go.

Competitors were given eight hours to build a picnic table from a set of plans provided the week before and Jayden had to wrestle with twisted timber to take the title.

He said the win still hasn’t sunk in.

“When they announced that I had won, I couldn’t believe it, I was shaking, and my family were in tears; it was an unreal feeling.

“I’m stoked to be able to say that I’m the top apprentice in Whangārei.”

Alongside Bay of Islands winner Keiran Davis, Jayden represented Northland at the national competition in Wellington on June 21 and 22.

The event required them to deliver a CV, project portfolio, a two-hour build, an interview, speech and exam - which Jayden said was much more challenging for him than the practical test in Whangārei.

“I would rather be doing something with my hands than the written stuff ... But mostly I’m just proud of myself for how far I’ve come already.”

He encourages other building apprentices to give the competition a go, saying it is a great opportunity and everyone is in the same boat.

Jayden also encourages students to consider a trade apprenticeship - such as being an electrician, plumber or builder - if they find school is not for them.

“Being a builder is something different every day and it puts your brain to work.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.