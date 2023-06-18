Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Timeline up in the air for repairs to Northland’s ‘woeful’ roads

Jenny Ling
By
4 mins to read
Due to extensive storm damage to roads across Northland, including to Shoemaker Rd in Waipu (pictured) there is now a huge backlog of repair work which could take “several years” to fix. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Due to extensive storm damage to roads across Northland, including to Shoemaker Rd in Waipu (pictured) there is now a huge backlog of repair work which could take “several years” to fix. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland’s “woeful” roads may never be fixed after a new report has revealed the region is facing a huge backlog of repairs caused by storm damage that could take several years to clear.

Northland Transportation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate