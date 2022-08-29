The six Young Ambassadors contestants: Jessica Gardner, Sasha Butterworth - Huanui College, Hannah Donelley - Kamo High, Tane Marsters - WBHS, Jazmine Murray, Hannah Jansen - WGHS.

Three Whangārei students have been rewarded with tertiary study awards from the Lions clubs of Whangārei.

The Lions Young Ambassadors Awards for the Zone2 Whangārei Area were organised by Mangakahia Lions Club and held at a dinner function at The Apprentice Restaurant, NorthTec last week.

Six 17 and 18-year-old, Year 13 students from Huanui College, Kamo High School, Whangārei Boys' High School and Whangārei Girls' High School competed for tertiary study awards of $1000 for first, $300 for second and $200 for third.

The students were nominated by their schools and had to apply to enter the awards before being selected as a finalist and then be interviewed and give a five-minute presentation at the awards dinner attended by 54 guests, including family and friends, school principals and teachers, sponsors, Lions Club members and judges.

Tane Marsters, first place winner, presenting his oral presentation at the awards dinner.

The standard of the students competing was outstanding and all did themselves, their families, their schools and their communities proud, Rob Soar, President Mangakahia Lions Club said.

The winners were:

1st - Tane Marsters - WBHS - $1000.

2nd Jazmine Murray - WGHS - $300.

3rd Hannah Jansen - WGHS - $200.

Marsters, who is co-head boy at Whangārei Boys' High School, will go on to the Lions District 202K finals in Warkworth, to compete against others from Northland, Auckland and Upper Waikato, Thames/Coromandel for the Young Ambassadors District Award on October 2.

The prize money and running costs for the awards were funded by the sponsorship of businesses, including, Northland Scaffolding Ltd, Kellys Automotive and Northern Districts Security, assisted by the seven Lions Clubs in Zone 2 - Hikurangi Mountain, Tutukaka Coast, Onerahi and Whangārei Heads, Kamo, Whangārei Hatea, Whangārei and Mangakahia clubs.