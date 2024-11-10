Unleashing Whangārei’s water sport potential: Vince Cocurullo

Imagine a central water sports facilities area, a place where our community can come together to enjoy, practice and compete in various water sports. This hub could provide space for our internationally competitive waka ama teams, our passionate rowers, sea cadets, and sea scouts.

Currently, these groups are spread out across our district, often in facilities that are too small or without enough car parking. By bringing them together in one location, we could create a vibrant, accessible, and well-equipped hub that meets the needs of all water sports enthusiasts for today and the future.

Any project we consider must reflect the needs of our community. Before Christmas, we will be sending out surveys to local water sports clubs and the wider community, and this feedback will help inform our decision making.

Our waterfront is not just a place for recreation; it is a vital part of our ecosystem and cultural heritage. Through the ages, our waterfront has also been the main source of economics and trade for Whangārei. We are working closely with the Northland Regional Council, hapū and other stakeholders to be sure that any plans are sustainable and respectful of the cultural and historical landscape.

My vision sees rowing and waka ama lanes that extend right up our harbour, providing a dedicated training area for year-round practice, and ensuring our sea cadets, sea scouts and recreational water sports enthusiasts have the facilities they need to thrive. A well-planned water sports hub will support our local athletes, enabling the possibility of national and international events, boosting our local economy and putting Whangārei on the map as a top destination for water sports.

Council aims to have a draft feasibility study completed by the end of March next year. This study will incorporate the feedback we have gathered from the community and our key stakeholders.

Whangārei’s waterfront, for me, is more than just a hub for the shipping industry, it is a place where our community can come together to experience the excitement of water sports, along with enjoying the beauty of the surrounding area.

By creating a dedicated Water Sports Hub, Whangārei could unlock the full potential of our harbour, support our local athletes, and create a vibrant, inclusive space for all.



