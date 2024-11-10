Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Unleashing Whangārei’s water sport potential: Vince Cocurullo

nzme
3 mins to read
Let's unlock the full potential of our harbour, says Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo. Photo / NZME

Let's unlock the full potential of our harbour, says Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo. Photo / NZME

Vince Cocurullo is Mayor of Whangārei.

OPINION

With almost double the number of people attending the second annual Maritime Festival in Whangārei, it makes me wonder how well Whangārei looks after all the water sports enthusiasts in our district. During the Maritime Festival, our harbour was a hive of water-based activity, from steamboats and tugboats, to sailing boats, kayaks, waka ama and all those involved in the marine industry.

Whangārei has always been a city brimming with potential. We have produced some of the best boat builders in the country, and when you combine that with our stunning waterfront, there seems to be an element missing. Where are those who love to use the water for recreation and sport?

Over the next few weeks, Whangārei District Council will be asking for your feedback on a proposed vision for a central Water Sports Hub. This concept was highlighted within our Long Term Plan 2024-34, and could potentially maximise our water sports facilities and put Whangārei on the map as a great destination for all maritime activities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Imagine a central water sports facilities area, a place where our community can come together to enjoy, practice and compete in various water sports. This hub could provide space for our internationally competitive waka ama teams, our passionate rowers, sea cadets, and sea scouts.

Currently, these groups are spread out across our district, often in facilities that are too small or without enough car parking. By bringing them together in one location, we could create a vibrant, accessible, and well-equipped hub that meets the needs of all water sports enthusiasts for today and the future.

Any project we consider must reflect the needs of our community. Before Christmas, we will be sending out surveys to local water sports clubs and the wider community, and this feedback will help inform our decision making.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Our waterfront is not just a place for recreation; it is a vital part of our ecosystem and cultural heritage. Through the ages, our waterfront has also been the main source of economics and trade for Whangārei. We are working closely with the Northland Regional Council, hapū and other stakeholders to be sure that any plans are sustainable and respectful of the cultural and historical landscape.

My vision sees rowing and waka ama lanes that extend right up our harbour, providing a dedicated training area for year-round practice, and ensuring our sea cadets, sea scouts and recreational water sports enthusiasts have the facilities they need to thrive. A well-planned water sports hub will support our local athletes, enabling the possibility of national and international events, boosting our local economy and putting Whangārei on the map as a top destination for water sports.

Council aims to have a draft feasibility study completed by the end of March next year. This study will incorporate the feedback we have gathered from the community and our key stakeholders.

Whangārei’s waterfront, for me, is more than just a hub for the shipping industry, it is a place where our community can come together to experience the excitement of water sports, along with enjoying the beauty of the surrounding area.

By creating a dedicated Water Sports Hub, Whangārei could unlock the full potential of our harbour, support our local athletes, and create a vibrant, inclusive space for all.


Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate