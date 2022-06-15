The Lotto balls fell kindly for Northlanders on Wednesday night, with three big winners from the region.

They say bad luck comes in threes, but Wednesday night brought triple Lotto success in Northland.

Wednesday nights draw delivered a Lotto First Division win worth $333,333, a Strike First Division win worth $300,000 and a Lotto Second Division win worth $25,005 from tickets sold in the region.

Three lucky Lotto players from Northland, Napier, and Porirua each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Wednesday's live Lotto draw.

The winning Northland ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from the region.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players from Whangārei and Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Northland Strike Four ticket was sold at Sunnyside Foodmarket in Whangārei.

And to round of the three doses of Lotto luck a ticket sold in Whangārei was one of eight nationally that each won $25,005 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The wining Northland ticket was sold at Corner Cardz N Magz, in Whangārei.

The winning Lotto numbers were 9, 12, 21, 22, 25 and 35 with the bonus number 8 and Powerball number 2. The winning Strike numbers were 21, 25, 9 and 12.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

The Northland wins come just over a week since a Northland Lotto player was among seven nationally that each won $35,165 with Lotto Second Division on June 4. The winning ticket was sold online on My Lotto.

The Lotteries Commission says anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.