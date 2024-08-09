Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

The passage of time in our minds is all around us - Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
The passage of time in our mind is reflected in the world around us Photo / 123rf

The passage of time in our mind is reflected in the world around us Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett is a Lyttelton-based writer and columnist. He has been writing a column since 2017.

OPINION

The Bible, Shakespeare and Philip Larkin may bang on about the remorseless passage of time, but when we’re

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate