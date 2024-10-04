Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

‘The Odyssey is a floating gated community. Its moat is all the world’s oceans’ - Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
Northern Advocate columnist·nzme·
4 mins to read
More than 100 rich people are sailing into the sunset. Some will never go home again. Their new home is the cruise ship Odyssey. Photo / 123rf

More than 100 rich people are sailing into the sunset. Some will never go home again. Their new home is the cruise ship Odyssey. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett is a Lyttelton-based writer and columnist. He has been writing a column since 2017.

OPINION

And they’re off. More than 100 rich people are sailing into the sunset. Some will never go home again. Their new home is the cruise ship Odyssey.

On Monday the Odyssey

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate