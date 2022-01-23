Police are investigating the incident on King St, Kensington. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a group of teens attempted to pull an elderly woman from her car in Whangārei.

Police were called to King St in Kensington shortly after 10.30am on Monday, where four young males had attempted to pull the woman from her stationary car.

Fortunately, a passerby was quick to intervene and prevent the woman's car from being stolen by the youths.

A police spokesperson said she was unhurt during the ordeal.

Police are now investigating the attempted theft and ask anyone with information to contact them by phoning 105 and quoting reference number P049410093.

People can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.