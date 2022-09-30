Year 11 students Christian Wickens, Charles Fryer, Tom Frost and Max Thompson-Bailey from Tauraroa Area School starring in their own short film production Lady Penelope's Heirlooms. Photo / Supplied

Four Northland students have showcased their special ability with a melodramatic short film that has been voted a finalist in an international film competition.

Year 11 students Tom Frost, Charles Fryer, Max Thompson-Bailey and Christian Wickens from Tauraroa Area School spent the last term writing, rehearsing and producing their short film Lady Penelope's Heirlooms which is now being viewed internationally as part of the Focus on Ability film festival.

Lady Penelope's Heirlooms is a melodrama about a damsel in distress – played by Tom – that is put in mortal danger by a villain, played by Christian.

Just as Lady Penelope is about to get hit by a train, played by Max in his wheelchair, hero Charles enters the scene and rescues the lady.

Tom said the plot was a group idea and they had to practice a lot to get the scenes right in front of the camera.

The film crew of four, with the help of their drama teacher Debi Walters Brown, worked on the project for at least six weeks.

Brown ensured the students' roles played to their abilities.

Christian said the film production taught him how to be the best he can be and that it was worth it despite the blood, sweat and tears.

Max, Tom, Charles and Christian are all proud of themselves and have been congratulated by their fellow students as well as the principal after a film screening at a school assembly.

In July, Lady Penelope's Heirlooms competed in the Focus on Ability Short Film Festival which puts a spotlight on the skills and talent of people with a disability.

According to drama teacher Brown, the film was viewed by over 45,000 people as part of the competition.

The Tauraroa Area School students were among hundreds of entrants from 18 countries competing for prizes worth $100,000 worth of cash.

The school is now eagerly awaiting the results which will be announced at a "red carpet" event in Sydney on October 16.

"Although Tauraroa Area School won't be there in person we will certainly be there in spirit, awaiting the results with bated breath," Brown said.