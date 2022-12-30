Summer holidays are a great time to catch up on reading. Photo / 123RF

What better way to spend summer than losing yourself in a good book or four? Reporter Jenny Ling asks 10 avid Northland readers what books they recommend taking on holiday.

Kerikeri based publicist Gill Hughes recommends The Girl You Left Behind by Jojo Moyes.

Kerikeri publicist Gill Hughes

Title: The Girl You Left Behind by Jojo Moyes

Genre: Historical fiction

What it's about:

Set in France in WWI, Sophie Lefèvre is left to fend for her family after her artist husband Édouard leaves to fight at the front and their town falls to the Germans. Edouard’s portrait of Sophie draws the eye of the new Kommandant and a dangerous obsession is born. Almost a century later, Sophie’s portrait hangs in the home of Liv Halston. A chance encounter reveals the painting’s true worth, and a battle begins for who its legitimate owner is - putting Liv’s belief in what is right to the ultimate test.

Why I enjoyed it:

I devoured this book in a day while on a boat in the Bay of Islands last summer, so this ticks the box for a holiday read! I enjoyed the plucky main character, Sophie, the sense of place that the author created, and the compelling storyline which alternated from the past in WWI to the present day in London.

Hokianga writer Wendyl Nissen enjoys "stories written by women in that wonderful time before cellphones and the internet".

Hokianga writer Wendyl Nissen

Title: Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

Genre: Crime, mystery, romance, Gothic

What it's about:

It's about a young woman who marries a wealthy widower and moves to his gorgeous home Mandalay. But her new husband, the house and the household are all haunted by his former wife.

Why I enjoyed it:

I think the writing is beautiful which is why I return to it every year. I also like stories written by women in that wonderful time before cellphones and the internet. Another favourite is The Talented Mr Ripley by Patricia Highsmith.

Whangārei writer Sherryl Clark likes reading crime fiction such as The Secrets of Strangers by Charity Norman.

Whangārei writer Sherryl Clark

Title: The Secrets of Strangers by Charity Norman

Genre: Crime fiction

What it's about:

Five strangers are held captive in a cafe in London by a gunman out for revenge. What has happened in each of their lives up until now will help them get out alive, or maybe get them killed?

Why I enjoyed it:

I really liked how nobody was who they seemed on the outside. As the story goes on, we gradually discover more and more about each one, including the "villain". Being held captive in a siege would bring out the best or worst in everyone, and that's what happens here, with lots of twists and turns.

Chloe Clennell, owner of Piggery Books in Whangārei, likes Past Caring by Robert Goddard for its "slowly-unravelling suspenseful plot".

Piggery Books Whangārei owner Chloe Clennell

Title: Past Caring by Robert Goddard

Genre: Historical fiction, part mystery, part love story

What it's about:

Briefly, the story revolves around a prominent politician's mysterious fall-from-grace in Edwardian London and the woman he would do anything to keep.

Why I enjoyed it:

I especially enjoy this book for its slowly-unravelling suspenseful plot. In a world of fast-paced, up-all-night thrillers, this story is a compelling, slow-burn mystery that keeps you guessing, and features characters you can easily identify with.

Kevin Dowley, owner of Molly's Little Bookshop in Kerikeri, reckons Slow Horses by Mick Herron is "perfect for the bach, beach or boat".

Molly's Little Bookshop Kerikeri owner Kevin Dowley

Title: Slow Horses by Mick Herron

Genre: British spy thriller

What it's about:

Slough House is a dumping ground for MI5 operatives who have cocked up; spending their days pen-pushing and analysing data, until they get the hint and resign. However, one day there is a kidnapping linked to a terrorist organisation and the “Slow Horses” see their chance of a way out.

Why I enjoyed it:

It has great characters, witty dialogue and a well-paced story which grabs and pulls you in. It is perfect for the bach, beach or boat and once you've read it, you'll want to read the other seven in the series.

Whangārei writer Ataria Sharman turns to daily guidance on the Māori lunar calendar for holiday reading.

Whangārei writer [Tapuika, Ngāpuhi] Ataria Sharman

Title: Wawata Moon Dreaming by Dr Hinemoa Elder

Genre: Self-help

What it's about:

Daily guidance on the Māori lunar calendar that interweaves tūpuna stories with personal reflection.

Why I enjoyed it:

Reading Wawata Moon Dreaming feels warm and luxurious, like a hot bath, with the bonus of connecting to a traditional way of living.

Tapuhi author Diana Menefy recommends Northern Lights by Nora Roberts.

Tapuhi author Diana Menefy

Title: Northern Lights by Nora Roberts

Genre: Murder mystery with a touch of romance

What it's about:

Northern Lights explores the themes of survivor’s guilt, abandonment by a parent, and lover, family relationships, the power of money to corrupt and of love to heal. It works through secrets, suspicions, and murders, balanced against the power of nature at its best - a compelling read.

Why I enjoyed it:

The way the author weaves the stunning scenery and lifestyle of the Alaskan wilderness into the story. The setting is almost another character, magnificent, deceptive, life-threatening, in a world where darkness falls by mid-afternoon and the temperatures are well below zero.

Historical romance, fantasy and myth is what Kerikeri publisher Kathy Derrick enjoys reading.

Kerikeri publisher Kathy Derrick

Title: The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Genre: Historical, romance, fantasy, myth

What it's about:

The Song of Achilles is a retelling of Homer’s Iliad. Set in ancient Greece, it follows the love story of Achilles and his companion, Patroclus, from its first stirrings through to its tragic and bitter end during the Trojan War.

Why I enjoyed it:

The writing is exquisite and the story beautiful, poignant and breathtaking. I had it on my bookshelf for almost 10 years before I read it, and I consumed it in days. It has also become a favourite of my daughters – one of the very few books (along with Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owen) that I have recommended to them that they’ve actually read and loved.

Read NZ fundraising manager Leonie Exel loves reading about Sean Scully and his dog Tsar and their adventures in Hairy-keri town.

Read NZ fundraising manager Leonie Exel

Title: The S’Collarship Prize by Monika Welch and Gustavo Merlo

Genre: Children's fiction

What it's about:

It's about Sean Scully and his humongous dog Tsar, and how Tsar had to attend Barnacles School for Special Dogs Who Don't Read Good. I'm looking forward to reading this book to the two youngest of our gorgeous mokopuna.

Why I enjoyed it:

The things I love about this book is firstly that it’s local - it’s about Hairy-keri town! Secondly, it’s about dogs, who are much nicer than humans, and it’s about Tsar, who kept us laughing throughout the pandemic on Facebook. It comes in a beautiful cardboard sleeve, too. The pictures are amazing, as is the yarn the book spins. And better still, any school wanting Sean Scully to come in and read the book with his new giant puppy Atlas can get a visit. It’s almost like it comes alive because Sean’s in the book, too.

Kaye Neely, owner of Village Books in Waipapa, says The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah is elegantly written.

Village Books Waipapa owner Kaye Neely

Title: The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

Genre: Historical

What it's about:

In a nutshell, her books are beautifully, almost elegantly, written with characters you can really see and feel.

Why I enjoyed it:

She has a way of including the environment almost as a character in its own right.