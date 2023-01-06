The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs is one of a number of luxury accommodation on offer in Northland. Photo / Supplied

Northland is doing luxury accommodation and doing it well.

That’s the message the region’s premier economic development agency has for those seeking high-end stays in exclusive accommodation across Northland.

“The global travel trade, particularly US-based, have shown a strong interest in what we offer for a visitor seeking luxury, so we expect this segment to continue to grow,” Northland Inc general manager destination Tania Burt said.

Northland boasts a number of luxury accommodations where the rich and famous can splash up large to stay and play this summer.

Burt said Northland has a largely unknown high-end offering from exclusive accommodation to tailor-made visitor experiences for those seeking luxury and connection in beautiful places.

While the price range is out of reach for many New Zealanders, there are parts of some luxury stays in the region that may be affordable for Kiwi mums and dads to enjoy during the festive season.

Eagles Nest in the world-renowned Bay of Islands is an exclusive accommodation property within a 75-acre estate where dozens of international high-profile guests have stayed over the years.

Four of the five world-class villas offer their own private heated horizon-edged lap pool, all offering private Jacuzzis, air conditioning, original artworks, Ecostore amenities and fully equipped gourmet kitchens.

Eagles Nest personal chefs will prepare a specially-designed menu of your choice featuring freshly caught fish, venison, lamb, crayfish and more in the guest’s own private villa.

All that comes with a price tag of between $1295 and $19,995 per night.

The Landing on the Purerua Peninsula, also in the Bay of Islands, is another destination for those with deep pockets. Prices at the unique heritage and conservation property with acres of beaches, vines, rolling hills, wildlife sanctuaries and historic sites per night range between $4500 and $14,500 year-round.

The two-bedroom boathouse, three-bedroom vineyard villa, four-bedroom Gabriel Residence and exquisite Cooper Residence which can accommodate up to 12 guests are some of the choices available.

The luxury accommodation also has the exclusive heli experience, priced at $13,500 per booking (maximum of six guests).

Luxury lodge The Landing is located on a 1000ha piece of land in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Supplied

They arrive at The Landing by helicopter from Auckland, explore significant historic sites and vineyards; enjoy a guided tasting of The Landing Wines and a tour of the winery.

Alongside a two-course lunch while overlooking spectacular views of this exclusive property, a heritage boat cruise along the peninsula to Marsden Cross before flying back to Auckland.

“We have award-winning businesses operating in this space who set the standard on sustainability and luxury, such as The Landing, who won the NZ Tourism 2022 Conservation Award last month, so visitors have another reason to choose Taitokerau – we are doing luxury and doing it well,” Burt said.

Northland Inc general manager destination Tania Burt believes the region is doing luxury accommodation and doing it well. Photo / Supplied

Another luxury accommodation in the Bay of Islands comes with a hefty price tag.

Prices per person, per night at The Lodge on Kauri Cliffs, range between $775 and $11,320.

Set on 6000 acres near Matauri Bay, The Lodge enjoys spectacular 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and overlooks the championship golf course, with three private beaches to enjoy.

Rated by Conde Naste’s Gold List as one of the world’s best, is built in grand colonial style boasting 11 outlying cottages, each with two guest suites joined by three new four-bedroom residences and a two-bedroom owners’ cottage at this Relais & Chateaux hideaway.

It also has a farm tour with the farm manager as the guide.

Whangārei also has quality luxury accommodation to choose from, albeit with a lower price range.

Helena Bay Lodge, owned by Russian billionaire steel magnate Alexander Abramov, is located on three kilometres of pristine coastline, complete with private beaches, forested walking paths, and its own 215-hectare working farm.

It accommodates a maximum of 10 guests at a time and each of the lodge’s ocean-facing suites features double-height ceilings, cavernous, mosaic-lined bathrooms, Christian Fischbacher robes, Hefel of Austria linens, and private patios.

Rates range from $6950 (single occupancy), $7330 (double), $3670 per room (low season), $4850 (shoulder season), $6870 (high season), and $7330 (high season).

The Glasshouse at Kauri Mountain Point and Ara Roa Villa and Boutique lodgings at Taiharuru luxurious retreat which sits proudly at the tip of a 20-acre coastal peninsula, providing you with privacy, tranquillity and glistening ocean

The Glasshouse, on Kauri Mountain Point is surrounded by fabulous walks and stellar scenery. Photo / Supplied

Prices at the Ara Roa Villa and Boutique lodgings, a collection of private and secluded villas, at Taiharuru range between $365 and $1250 per night

Guests can explore regenerating farmland, native bush, and private walking tracks. Self-catering, partly catered and private chef options are also available.

The Glasshouse at Kauri Mountain Point, also at Taiharuru, charges between $1375 and $2350 per night.

Guests at the Makoha Retreat on Tutukaka Block Rd can expect to pay between $1250 and $4000 per night at the adults-only property where the minimum age is 12.

Nestled on a protected headland in the heart of the Tutukaka Harbour, the retreat is a gateway to the world-famous Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve.

Langs sur la Mer, Langs Beachfront Holiday Home, is priced between $1110 and $8499 per night while self-catering accommodation at Little Donkey Bay in Russell charges $1000 a night during off-peak season and $1500 in peak season. The venue is not suitable for children.

Burt said the view high-end travel limited economic benefit to a handful of businesses could be misunderstood.

“Many visitors seeking luxury will also be seeking exceptional local service, local produce and products, dining experiences and local activities as well as impeccable accommodation.

“This results in the support of Taitokerau’s story of provenance via local businesses, and when done right, supports local employment. You can find beautiful accommodation in many regions, so why would the visitor seek out Northland?

“If we continue to serve up our unique experience to this market, then it will continue to grow and the benefit will spread in a sustainable way,” she said.



