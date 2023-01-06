Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Summer series: A look at luxury accommodation in Northland

Imran Ali
By
5 mins to read
The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs is one of a number of luxury accommodation on offer in Northland. Photo / Supplied

The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs is one of a number of luxury accommodation on offer in Northland. Photo / Supplied

Northland is doing luxury accommodation and doing it well.

That’s the message the region’s premier economic development agency has for those seeking high-end stays in exclusive accommodation across Northland.

“The global travel trade, particularly US-based,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate