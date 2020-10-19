Stranger danger warning after Whangārei school student approached

The student was approached by the woman in the Town Basin (pictured). Photograph / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei schoolchildren are being warned to stay vigilant after a student was approached by a stranger who offered her alcohol and a ride back to the woman's place.

She also allegedly told the high school student if she ever wanted to skip school the woman would collect her and they could go back to her place to model lingerie and drink.

The student reported the after-school encounter at the Town Basin on October 16 to the Whangārei Police Station.

Police were following positive lines of inquiry in relation to the woman concerned, a police spokesperson said.

Police had also been in touch with the school the student attends.

Northland district youth and community manager Senior Sergeant Patrick Davis said the intent behind strangers approaching young people is a major concern.

"We would recommend students are vigilant in watching out for this sort of thing. We expect the motives of someone doing these kind of things are not good as they are trying to get students to do things that are not in their best interests."

To help keep kids safe, Davis recommended parents know where their children are going, what they are doing, and what time they are expected home.

Anyone who is approached should immediately report the incident to police on 111.

"Give as much detail as possible and if people have a phone, try and take a photo - if they can do so safely," Davis said.