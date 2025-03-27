Two youths were taken into custody on Wednesday after police spotted them driving a stolen vehicle through Kaitāia.
Police say the vehicle was linked to a reported burglary earlier that morning in Mangōnui.
Far North Area Response manager, Senior Sergeant Richard Garton said around 2.26am yesterday, the vehicle pulled up to a commercial address on Waterfront Drive.
“... Three people got out, smashing windows to gain access to the store.”
A number of items were reportedly taken before the group left in the same vehicle.