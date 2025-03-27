Advertisement
Stolen vehicle used in alleged Mangōnui burglary leads to Kaitāia arrests

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Mangonui waterfront is a popular tourist destination but the area was targeted in a burglary during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo / NZME

Two youths were taken into custody on Wednesday after police spotted them driving a stolen vehicle through Kaitāia.

Police say the vehicle was linked to a reported burglary earlier that morning in Mangōnui.

Far North Area Response manager, Senior Sergeant Richard Garton said around 2.26am yesterday, the vehicle pulled up to a commercial address on Waterfront Drive.

“... Three people got out, smashing windows to gain access to the store.”

A number of items were reportedly taken before the group left in the same vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle travelling on Pukepoto Rd about 11.30am. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen on Tuesday.

The unit conducted an area search and located the vehicle abandoned on Grigg St.

“Two people were located at a nearby address and taken into custody without incident.”

Inquiries found the vehicle had been used during the alleged burglary in Mangōnui.

Garton said police were yet to locate two more people linked to the incident.

“We acknowledge the concern these incidents cause to the wider community and reiterate our commitment to holding these offenders accountable.

“We have zero tolerate for this type of behaviour in our community and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be and feel safe.”

A 14-year-old appeared in Kaitāia District Court today, and a 17-year-old is due to appear in the same court next week.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

