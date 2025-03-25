One man was arrested on Church St in Onerahi after attempting to evade police. Photo / Karina Cooper

One man was arrested on Church St in Onerahi after attempting to evade police. Photo / Karina Cooper

A patrol vehicle was rammed in Onerahi after two men attempted to evade police.

Both men fled on foot; one was quickly arrested, the other on Church St.

One man suffered dog bites during arrest and was taken to Whangārei Hospital.

A patrol vehicle was rammed in the Whangārei suburb of Onerahi after a pair of men attempted to evade officers, police say.

Charges are pending over this morning’s incident which started after a vehicle of interest was seen possibly parked at an address.

Whangārei-Kaipara area commander Maria Nordstrom said a unit was deployed to Cresta Place around 8am.

The vehicle was spotted on the road before they arrived in the area and staff signalled it to stop, she said.