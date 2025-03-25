Advertisement
Police car rammed in Onerahi, Northland during failed escape

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

One man was arrested on Church St in Onerahi after attempting to evade police. Photo / Karina Cooper

  • A patrol vehicle was rammed in Onerahi after two men attempted to evade police.
  • Both men fled on foot; one was quickly arrested, the other on Church St.
  • One man suffered dog bites during arrest and was taken to Whangārei Hospital.

A patrol vehicle was rammed in the Whangārei suburb of Onerahi after a pair of men attempted to evade officers, police say.

Charges are pending over this morning’s incident which started after a vehicle of interest was seen possibly parked at an address.

Whangārei-Kaipara area commander Maria Nordstrom said a unit was deployed to Cresta Place around 8am.

The vehicle was spotted on the road before they arrived in the area and staff signalled it to stop, she said.

“The vehicle failed to stop and continued at low speed for a short period of time.

“It turned in a driveway and then backed into the unit causing damage to the police vehicle. No staff were injured.”

Both occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot, and one was taken into custody quickly, Nordstrom said.

The second man was taken into custody on Church St.

One of the men suffered dog bites while being arrested and was taken to Whangārei Hospital for treatment.

“I acknowledge our Whangārei staff who responded quickly and brought this matter to a conclusion,” Nordstrom said.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

