- A patrol vehicle was rammed in Onerahi after two men attempted to evade police.
- Both men fled on foot; one was quickly arrested, the other on Church St.
- One man suffered dog bites during arrest and was taken to Whangārei Hospital.
A patrol vehicle was rammed in the Whangārei suburb of Onerahi after a pair of men attempted to evade officers, police say.
Charges are pending over this morning’s incident which started after a vehicle of interest was seen possibly parked at an address.
Whangārei-Kaipara area commander Maria Nordstrom said a unit was deployed to Cresta Place around 8am.
The vehicle was spotted on the road before they arrived in the area and staff signalled it to stop, she said.