The bronze whaler is one of the most abundant large shark species in New Zealand coastal waters.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he was “pretty neutral” about the topic, but people, including children, had the right to be safe while swimming.

“I know the sharks really well ... I’ve swum with them and they’ve been fine.

“They’re not there to hurt us, but if they’ve just finished a feed, and there’s a splash like a fish ... they could easily make a mistake.

“My biggest thing is the kids, the kids have every right to use the harbour.”

Marine scientist and shark expert Clinton Duffy said the bronze whaler sharks posed minimal risk to people.

“I’ve jumped in the water with a very close relative, the Caribbean reef shark, with no protection at all.

“Obviously that’s not recommended for everybody.

“But realistically, these sharks are no risk - they’re there naturally, they’re there all the time.”

According to Niwa, the bronze whaler is one of the largest reef shark species and one of the most abundant large shark species in New Zealand coastal waters.

They are a large shark - up to three metres long – and mainly eat small schooling fishes such as kahawai.

While not normally aggressive towards humans, spear fishers have been bitten by “excited sharks”.

Duffy, the curator of marine biology at Auckland Museum, said generally, bronze whalers were not aggressive toward people and usually avoided them.

However, they can become aggressive with spear fisherman “because that’s a competitive situation”.

Feeding bronze whaler sharks along the waterfront near the famous Mangonui Fish Shop has been a common occurrence over the years.

“I have occasionally heard of them grabbing hold of a hand or fin to see what it is. That can happen even without feeding.

“This [feeding sharks in Mangonui] has been going on for a long time, and it hasn’t caused any problems which reinforces that the risk is pretty low.

“Just don’t go jumping in the water with them when they’re being fed.”

Some social media comments said it was “dangerous” and “a stupid idea”, and that encouraging sharks so close to the shore was “risky”, especially at a popular swimming spot.

Others said it was nothing new and didn’t see any harm in it, with some pointing out the historic fishing town is, after all, named after sharks.

In te reo Māori, Mangonui means “big shark”.

Mangonui resident Danny Simms said feeding sharks was “very irresponsible”.

Simms, a recreational sailor who’s lived in Mangonui for 20 years, said he was in the Tuamotu Islands in French Polynesia around a decade ago when tragedy struck due to humans feeding sharks.

A TV crew looking for footage of Napoleon wrasse fish began throwing food in the water to attract them.

“The sharks came round as well,” Simms said.

“Local kids used to swim there all the time, they’d jump off the wharf ...the sharks identified a child as food and one got killed.”

Simms said feeding sharks, like any animal, resulted in “learned behaviour”.

“It’s a normal thing for a wild creature to associate an area or people with food; they assume it’s more food coming.

“When something goes in the water they will associate it with food.

“It’s a foolish thing to do in an area where people swim.”

