4 May, 2022 05:29 AM Quick Read

Police are attending a rolled cattle truck on SH12 near Dargaville. Photo / NZ Herald

A stock truck has rolled on State Highway 12 causing a road closure at Tokatoka Road in Ruawai.

The truck driver was uninjured after their trailer unit carrying cattle rolled at around 4:25 pm today

Police are assisting in extracting animals from trailers and doing an assessment

Drivers are urged to drive with care due to wandering stock on the road.

The suggested alternative routes are Mititai Rd, Inch Rd and Blong Rd.

A police spokesperson suggested it's likely the road would be closed for at least another hour.

Police are asking that drivers follow directions of emergency services on-site, and delay their journey or allow extra time for a long detour.