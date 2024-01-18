State Highway 1 is closed between Te Hana and Kaiwaka after the crash at Topuni. Photo / NZME

A crash at around midday on Thursday is blocking State Highway 1 in Kaipara, just north of Auckland’s Te Hana.

The crash between two vehicles was reported at around 11.40am and has blocked both lanes of SH1 at Topuni.

A police spokesperson said no one has appeared to have suffered any serious injuries.

Traffic management is being put in place and drivers are advised to expect delays, or to avoid the area if possible.

The highway is the main road between Auckland and Whangārei.

A detour is available through Mangawhai via Wayby Valley Rd.

