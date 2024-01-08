SH14 will be closed following a serious crash this morning.

Both lanes on State Highway 14 will be closed following a serious crash in Northland.

Emergency services were notified about a single-vehicle crash after 7am, which took place between the intersections of Tangowahine Settlement Rd East and Ounuwhao Rd.

One person has sustained critical injuries and the other is believed to be in a serious condition, both have been transported to hospital.

A police spokesperson said motorists should expect diversions to be in place and should allow additional time to reach their destinations safely.

For detours, westbound traffic can use the left to Pukehuia Rd from SH14 in Tangiteroria, left to Arapohue Rd, left to Morrison Rd, right to Mititai Rd, to SH12 in Mititai (turn right to Dargaville or left to Ruawai). Those travelling eastbound should travel in the reverse order.

