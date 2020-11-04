Sprite leaves Whangārei lockdown paddock to continue New Zealand circumnavigation

Larissa Mueller and Sprite are in Whangārei during their six-year mission to traverse the country to raise money for Leg-Up Trust. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

A charity fundraising gypsy and her horse who've been circumnavigating the country over the past few years have set off again from Whangārei after spending lockdown and winter in the area.

Larissa Mueller and her 10-year-old grey mare called Sprite are on a mission to cover the entire coast of the country and raise $20,000 for Leg-Up Trust, a charity that works with disadvantaged youth by teaching them how to engage and communicate with horses.

The journey began in 2014 when the 33-year-old, originally from Reefton, covered the South Island over two summers. In January 2019, she set off to cover the North Island and had ridden for around 10 months over the two summer seasons, making her way down the east coast of Northland when lockdown struck.

"We got to Glenbervie just as Covid and lockdown hit and I was lucky to find a paddock with a lovely lady where Sprite has been ever since," Mueller said, adding that Sprite had been in her element, becoming one of the herd of other horses in the paddock.

Mueller spent lockdown in Auckland so horse and rider were parted for more than six weeks, before she and her partner, who had taken on the nomadic lifestyle, parked in the paddock in their house truck on the weekends.

As her journey stalled during winter, 15.2hh Sprite was on the rotund side when she was girthed to set off this week for the 2020/2021 summer leg, by the end of which Mueller hopes her mission will be complete.

But she was faced with "a bit of a conundrum" of tackling some of Whangārei's dangerous stretches on Sprite's first day back on the road.

Sprite was fine taking on some of Whangārei's busy road stretches after a seven-month break. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

"Although I knew she'd handle it, I don't think it is fair to throw her in the deep end. I spent hours during winter driving all the possible routes and loops we could take from Glenbervie to ease Sprite back into it, but none were safe enough or accessible."

In the end, they navigated the first stretches of busy roads with her partner driving along behind with hazard lights before deciding to undertake Kamo township by night while both wearing high-vis, complete with flashing tail lights for Sprite.

"My alarm went off at 1.30am and I woke to a nice bright full moon and starry sky," Mueller said.

"I caught Sprite and saddled her up quietly so we didn't set the numerous local dogs off. She was a bit confused and kept checking in with me, but was very obliging about it all. We left around 2am and had the streets to ourselves and could hear any cars coming from miles away. The first car that passed us was a cop car patrolling, and on their second pass they stopped with confused looks on their faces to ask if I was okay.

"We were just fine and cruised through town setting a few dogs off barking along the way. I giggled, imagining the dreams people had of our hoof beats echoing along the streets."

Horse and rider had the main intersection of Kamo to themselves then spent a couple of hours walking out of town on the wide verges of Three Mile Bush Rd before reaching their resting place.

"I had put a post up [on social media] looking for paddocks and, among the phenomenal responses, was Jo who was happy to host us in the perfect spot to stop for the night, and didn't mind me turning up at such a strange hour. We got to her driveway at 5am and snuck in past her horses and dog. I unsaddled Sprite and parked her up, then helped myself to a sleepout Jo had left open for me."

Larissa disrobes Sprite after travelling from Kamo to Maungatapere before turning her out into the paddock. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

When the Advocate caught up with Mueller, she had arrived at Maungatapere. Taking the back roads to avoid traffic makes for slow going and she rides an average of 20-30km a day with a rope halter and carrying her tent, giving Sprite at least one day off a week.

Mueller estimated she had another 2000km to cover before reaching their final destination in the Hawke's Bay but she wasn't too fussed over a timeline.

"I'm kind of a nomad now. I just take it as it comes, it's part of the adventure."

Highlights had been the people Mueller met along the way, sometimes being joined by fellow riders, and accessing special remote areas.

"I've had all sorts of random conversations with people I wouldn't normally meet and I feel very privileged to be able to go on some private land. It has opened some doors."

Mueller volunteered at Leg-Up Trust before setting off on her journey. Her $20,000 goal had more than passed halfway and anyone wanting to donate could either place money in Sprite's donation box, if they chanced upon them, or through the Givealittle page: (search bennyboy). Mueller's journey can be followed on Facebook at: Homefree – riding for Leg-Up Trust.