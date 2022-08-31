Peewee is still looking for a home after his family dropped him off at the Kaitaia SPCA centre seven months ago. Photo / Supplied.

They've been in care for seven long months but Peewee and Kelly reckon it's time they were released - the problem?

Finding a new home and loving parents.

Both pooches are the longest serving residents at Northland SPCAs, clocking up a seven-month wait each at the Whangārei and Kaitāia centres.

The animal rescue charity is putting the call out to try and find them - plus many other long-term residents elsewhere in the country - new and loving homes.

Sam, a male mixed-breed dog, has taken the unwanted title of longest stay with a two-year wait for new owners in the Thames SPCA.

Back in Northland, two-year-old Kelly the kelpie's lengthy stay in Whangārei began when she was abandoned with her pups.

Kelly was found on the street chained to a pole. Her pups were found beside her in a box found by a member of the public and taken to the SPCA in Whangārei.

It was a rough start for the canine family, who took a long time to trust the SPCA team members - especially as Kelly was incredibly protective of her pups.

But once she learned to trust, she has become a box of beans who loves to play with a ball or the hose, SPCA communications advisor Georgia May Gilbertson said.

''She's fit and agile but will need to be in a home where she is the only dog. Once you've given Kelly a good run, she turns into a big softie and is always up for a snuggle.''

Kelly currently attends doggy daycare once a week as she's such a ball of energy. It also helps to improve her social skills around other dogs.

In the Kaitāia SPCA centre, four-year-old mixed-breed Peewee started his stay after most of his life spent on a chain.

His owners surrendered him to the SPCA when they realised they couldn't meet his needs as he grew into an adult dog.

Gilbertson said as much as he is loved by the SPCA Kaitāia team, he deserves a forever-loving home.

Photo / Supplied

''He loves nothing more than to be with you. If we are working in the office he will simply come and rest his head on our lap and just stay there."

Gilbertson said the "very loving" Peewee likes to run, play, swim, and be free.

He shows no signs of joint issues and is an active, strong dog. Like any dog, Peewee looks to people for clear direction and responds nicely.

He would best suit being the only dog in his household. He has been known to play well with other dogs but tends to get over-excited and the harmony is broken

Gilbertson said while many of the thousands of animals taken into SPCA centres every year find their forever home after weeks or days - some have to wait months or even years to catch a break.

"Each of these animals has their own story to tell, and all have their own unique traits and tonnes of personality."

The SPCA says matching the right home with the right animal is essential.

Gilbertson said a person's lifestyle, property and experience with animals were all important factors considered before an adoption is approved.

''Our animal teams and volunteers work hard to ensure that every animal finds the best forever home for them,'' she said.

''Adopting a new family member is a big decision, as it is a commitment to care for that animal for the rest of their life.

"But if the time is right, it is also the start of a very special relationship.''

Photo / Supplied.

Gilbertson said the SPCA does not euthanise its long term residents - many would have also spent some time in foster care - and they were sometimes transferred to other centres.

''It may just be that their perfect owners are in another town and was not aware they were looking for a home.''

The SPCA and other Northland animal rescue centres are only going to get even busier in the coming months as the cost of living crisis sees more people having to give up their pets.

As well, as revealed in the Northern Advocate last week, most rental properties available in the region do not allow pets, meaning people have to make the tough choice of having no permanent accommodation or giving up their pet.

■ If you are keen to adopt Kelly or Peewee, or any other animal, go to the relevant SPCA centre - check details at www.spca.nz.