He said the photo of the hail taken on the side of Waipoua Forest Rd on Saturday was only a “small” amount compared to an event 33 years ago.

Residents had then marvelled at the sight of snow-capped hills at Waimatenui, about an hour’s drive from Dargaville.

“The hills were snow white,” Reilly said.

The Kaikohe resident said a local man’s roof and lawn had turned white from the dusting.

Sleet had also fallen in Kaikohe and caused significant flooding.

Reilly had to help move a local man’s furniture upstairs due to the deluge.

“The water was nine inches over the footpath, all the drains just couldn’t take [the water].”

Reilly believed the township struggled with water overflow because sleet had piled up in the drains.

He said seeing the hills at Waimatenui covered in snow was interesting to look at.

“I don’t think there was any great panic about anything,” he said.

“[But] it was quite a big, serious phenomenon.”

Snowfall isn’t completely foreign to rural areas in Northland despite the region’s reputation as the “Winterless North”.

In 2011 Tutamoe was blanketed in snow, enough for locals to build snowmen and have snowball fights.

Photographs found in the Northern Advocate’s digital archives show families rugged up and playing in the snow, and farmland coated in white.

