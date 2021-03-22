Shooter Carlisa McCarroll takes out Bream Bay's top sporting award

Clay target shooter Carlisa McCarroll has been named the Bream Bay Supreme Sportsperson of the Year.

Swimmer Rebecca Reade is Bream Bay's Junior Sportsperson for 2020.



Carlisa who is the current NZ Ladies Clay Target Point Score Champion was also named Sportswoman of the Year.

Swimmer Rebecca Reade is Bream Bay's Junior Sportsperson for 2020. Rebecca received a bronze medal at the New Zealand Secondary School Championships in the 200m backstroke along with five other top 10 finishes.

NZ representative volleyball player Sonia Tompkins, who had a key role in bringing the National Beach Volleyball tour to Ruakākā, won the Masters Sportsperson award.

Jesse Epiha, captain of the Takahiwai Rugby League Premier Team is Sportsman of the Year and his team was named as Senior Team of the Year. They won the Rugby League Northland Premiership for the second year in a row, going through the season unbeaten.

The Takahiwai club had a very successful night with its under-7s team named Junior Team of the Year and under-9s coach and all round club fundraiser and helper Shane Wassell getting the Services to Sport Award.

Legendary swimming coach Richard Dunkerton was Coach of the Year for his work preparing the young members of the Bream Bay Swimming Club for national competition.

Another Bream Bay Swimming Club nominee, Julie Paton, took the Referee of the Year Award. Paton is Swimming Northland's technical officer training and overseeing the work of timekeepers and referees.

George Mutch, of the Waipū Bowling Club, won the Sports Leadership Award for his work as club secretary and bar manager for four years and for the effort he put into organising the club's centennial celebration as well as taking on the time consuming task of filling our funding applications to pay for a new synthetic green.

Waipū Surf Life Saving Club was awarded the Community Impact Trophy for fostering local young people, providing a safe place for people to swim and educating people in water safety in Bream Bay and throughout the wider Northland community.