An astrophoto of Matariki star cluster by Stephen Chadwick.

Mānawatia a Matariki

Welcoming Matariki

Mānawatia a Puanga rua

Welcoming Puanga

Ngā tohu o Te Tau hou

The symbols of the new year

Ngā whetū arataki

The guiding stars

I taku hokinga mahara ki taku wāhanga tuatahi mō te Kaunihera hei Kaikaunihera i te tau 2004, horekau rawa a Matariki i kōrerohia. I ētahi wā ka whakahuahia te ao Māori i roto i ngā roopu tōrangapū o te rohe engari kāore anō kia tino mōhiotia i roto i ngā tikanga kaunihera.

He maha ngā huringa i roto i ngā tau 18. Mō te wā tuatahi, kei te whakanui mātou i a Matariki puta noa i te motu me tā mātou hararei mō te iwi tuatahi, ā ko ngā kōrero whai kiko kua puta hei kaupapa e whakaponohia ana e mātou o te Kaunihera ka tino whai pānga ki a mātou mahere katoa a meake nei, ko te ao Māori anga whakatau kore anō kia whakamanahia.

Ko Matariki te tohu i te aranga ake o te kāhui whetū , e tohu ana i te tīmatanga o te tau hou Māori.

He wā tēnei ki te maumahara ki te hunga kua mate, ki te whakaaro ki te tau kua pahemo me te wā hoki ki te titiro whakamua - ki te kōrero mō ngā mahere, ngā tūmanako me ngā moemoeā mō te tau kei mua i te taha o te whānau me ō hoa. Ko taku tūmanako kia kaha tonu tō tātou mōhiotanga ki te ao Māori , ki te raranga i te tirohanga o te ao Māori ki roto i ō tātou wāhi mahi, hapori, taiao, whakahaere me te oranga. He whai rawa tātou katoa mō tēnei akoranga.

When I think back to my first term as a councillor back in 2004, Matariki was not even spoken about. Te ao Māori was sometimes referred to in local political circles but was yet to be fully recognised within council processes.

A lot has changed in 18 years. For the first time, we're celebrating Matariki nationwide with a public holiday (on Friday), and meaningful conversations have developed into something we at council believe will make a real impact on all our future planning, the yet-to-be formalised te ao Māori decision-making framework.

Matariki marks the rising of the Pleiades constellation, heralding the start of the Māori new year. This is traditionally a time to remember those who have passed away, reflect on the year that's been and also a time to look ahead – to speak of plans, hopes and dreams for the year ahead with whānau and friends.

My hope is that we continue to strengthen our understanding of te ao Māori, weaving the Māori world view into our workplaces, communities, environment, governance and way of life. We are all richer for this learning.