Shellfish ban imposed on Northland's west coast

A ban on collection of shellfish is in place in areas marked in red along Northland's west coast.

A shellfish ban has been put in place along Northland's west coast after high levels of toxins were found.

The Ministry for Primary Industries on Friday last week issued a public health warning against collecting shellfish from Waipapakauri on Ninety Mile Beach, south to Pouto Point on the northern head of the Kaipara Harbour.

It includes Herekino, Whangape and Hokianga harbours.

Warning signs will be posted in the coming days.

Routine tests on shellfish samples taken from the areas have shown levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins above the safe limit of 0.8 mg/kg set by MPI.

Anyone eating shellfish from this area is potentially at risk of illness, MPI said.

Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten.

Cooking shellfish does not remove the toxin.

Pāua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut.

If the gut is not removed, its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

Symptoms that typically appear between 10 minutes and three hours after eating include numbness and a tingling (prickly feeling) around the mouth, face, and hands and feet.

Difficulty swallowing or breathing, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, paralysis and respiratory failure may also be experienced and in severe cases, death can occur.

If anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning has been issued, phone Healthline for advice on 0800 611 116, or seek medical attention immediately.

MPI has also advised people to contact their nearest public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish in case it could be tested.

Commercially harvested shellfish – sold in shops and supermarkets, or exported – is subject to strict water and flesh monitoring programmes by MPI to ensure it is safe to eat.