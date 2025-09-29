Koby Hokai, 18, at Ninety Mile Beach, with all that was left of his prize snapper catch for the day, after a shark took the rest. Photos / supplied
A young angler thought he’d landed the catch of the day when he started reeling in a monster snapper off Ninety Mile Beach in Northland.
As 18-year-old Koby Hokai skilfully played the fish, easing it closer to shore for nearly a minute, he didn’t expect he’d wind up sharingit with a shark.
“I was probably halfway through pulling it in and just got smoked by the shark,” Koby said.
He lost the catch while surfcasting with his grandparents near Karaka Creek on the beach last Friday.
“I was actually left with nothing, but after a while I saw something bobbing up and down in the breakers and went to have a look and it turned out to be the head of my fish with my hook and trace still in it.
The conditions last Friday were rough with a decent-sized swell, Jack said, which was often when the big fish came in close to the beach.
Koby said it wasn’t the first time he’d lost a fish to a bigger one, but this was the first in a while and the most dramatic.
The teen, who heads back to his final term at Auckland Grammar next week, will no doubt have an unforgettable fishing tale to tell his schoolmates when he sees them again.
