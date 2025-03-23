DoC says the stranding at Ninety Mile Beach is a natural phenomenon that sometimes happens on Northland's coastline. Photos / Rachel Arcus
Conservation officials say nature, not something sinister, caused a massive number of small fish to beach on a popular stretch of Far North coastline.
Hundreds of fish believed to be koheru (Decapterus koheru) stranded in the shallows and on the shore of Ninety Mile Beach/Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē this month.
Department of Conservation (DoC) operations manager Kaitaiare Meirene Hardy-Birch said the stranding was a “natural phenomenon” that occasionally happened along Northland’s coastline, usually in autumn.
Ahipara residents shared photos and film clips of the sight on social media.
Some said they had seen similar strandings before, as much as twice a year and usually coinciding with a king tide and a full moon such as it had this time.
Residents said it was a good chance to get free bait for their freezers and an immediate meal.
Others were sceptical about taking the fish, fearing the stranding might have resulted from some disturbing deep-sea occurrence. Some were concerned the fish might have been bycatch dumped overboard by a commercial fishing operator.
“The fish are most likely jack mackerel,” Espinoza said.
