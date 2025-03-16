Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Niwa’s Ruakākā kingfish farm opens door to huge global market

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Chef Makoto Tokuyama of Auckland’s award-winning Japanese restaurant Cocoro holding a kingfish grown at Niwa’s land-based kingfish farm at Ruakaka. Photo / Cocoro

Chef Makoto Tokuyama of Auckland’s award-winning Japanese restaurant Cocoro holding a kingfish grown at Niwa’s land-based kingfish farm at Ruakaka. Photo / Cocoro

A scientist at the forefront of New Zealand’s only land-based Haku kingfish farm, at Ruakākā, says the sky’s the limit for the fish on the global market.

Niwa’s Dr Andrew Forsyth said there was already serious interest from potential overseas customers.

A Singaporean delegation, in New Zealand for a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate